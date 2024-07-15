Southern Methodist University will waive application fee for first-year and transfer students

DALLAS – Southern Methodist University is making it easier for prospective students to apply for admission next academic year.

The North Texas private university announced that starting on Aug. 1, it's waiving the traditional $60 application fee for first-year and transfer students.

"One of the biggest things happening on campus this summer was our entry as an official member into the Atlantic Coast Conference," said Elena D. Hicks, assistant vice provost and dean of admission. "The admission office wanted to get in on the fun so we have decided to waive the application fee for admission for first-year and transfer students this year."

SMU admission is also test-optional, meaning that ACT and SAT scores aren't required and preference isn't given to applicants who do submit scores.

Baylor University, in Waco, is another private institution that doesn't charge an application fee.

The state's application fee for most public universities like Texas A&M, the University of North Texas or the University of Texas at Austin, is $75.

Admission fees for private universities vary. Texas Christian University is $50 while Rice University is $75.