Man arrested after attacking mother with machete at Fort Worth home, police say

A man was taken into custody after attacking his mother with a machete late Friday night, the Fort Worth Police said.

At about 11:10 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of Elsinor Drive for a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they learned a man had attacked his mother with a machete, causing her serious injuries.

Police said the suspect fled from the scene and showed up at a nearby home. In a news release, FWPD said that the homeowner "who feared for his life" admitted to firing a round at the suspect, but no bullets struck him.

Officers later located the suspect, who has not been identified at this time, and took him into custody.

Police said the suspect's mother was transported to a hospital, where she remains in critical condition.