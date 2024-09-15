Some Dallas Cowboys fans arrive Saturday evening for home opener tailgating

ARLINGTON — Dallas Cowboys fans took to the grills and smoked some of their best tailgating food for the home opener against the New Orleans Saints. Some friendly competition also filled the air outside AT&T Stadium with the sizzling rivalry among seasoned fans.

It's a friendly competition for three brothers tailgating outside AT&T Stadium.

"Everybody will say, 'Who dat' again," Saints fan Garvin Epps said.

"Who dat, blew dat," Cowboys fan Will Hackney said.

Epps is the youngest brother and a Saints fan.

"They just happen to be Dallas Cowboys fans from Louisiana. I don't understand that, but it's okay," Epps said. "We're here. We're in Arlington at the AT&T Stadium ready to get down on these Cowboys today!"

Epps' older brothers root for the blue and white.

"It's very heated. We try to look out for him because he's related, but you can disown anything," Hackney said.

"He's confused. See, he was dropped on his head when he was young. We tried to help him, but it didn't work. Give us a couple years, and we'll get him taken care of," Chris Brown said.

Some fans arrived to tailgate as early as Saturday evening.

Aracely Trevino and her husband made the trip from Midland, Texas, on Friday in their Dallas Cowboys truck for the home opener.

"He's got a custom grill that his friend built him. It's a Dallas Cowboys' grill, and it's all decked out. The grill inside where you actually put the meat on, it's got a playing field on it," Trevino said.

The heat of the game will cool down for the three brothers after the game.

"We'll love him again at 3:30," Brown said.

