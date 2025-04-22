Snapchat photo leads Fort Worth police to murder scene: "I was doing witchcraft to kill my mom"

A photo on Snapchat led Fort Worth police to a residence last Friday, where they encountered a blood-spattered suspect wielding a Bible, who greeted them by saying it was "an exorcism" as he walked out and sat on the front porch, according to an arrest warrant.

The suspect, 23-year-old Alexander Taylor Valdez, is accused of murdering his mother, 58-year-old Teresita Sayson, in the early morning hours of April 18, his arrest warrant obtained by CBS News Texas stated.

"There is a dead body in there, it's my mom"

Police said Valdez hit his mother multiple times with a blunt force object. Officers later located a broken jewelry box with blood and hair consistent with Sayson's in the room where she was found.

Alexander Taylor Valdez Tarrant County Jail

Officers found the suspect with what appeared to be blood on "his face, neck, chest, torso, hands, and feet," the warrant stated.

When asked why he had blood on him, Valdez responded: "I was doing witchcraft to kill my mom." When asked if anyone else was in the house, he told police: "There is a dead body in there, it's my mom."

A gruesome discovery inside a Fort Worth home

During a sweep of the residence, Fort Worth officers found Sayson in the master bedroom, covered in blood and with trauma to her face and upper body. A dead dog was also found in the room, according to the warrant.

Police responded to the residence at 9920 Farmers Branch Street in Fort Worth just after 1:30 a.m. on April 18.

An anonymous 911 call about a Snapchat photo

An anonymous caller had called 911, claiming they had received a concerning photo in a Snapchat group of a woman covered in something red, possibly blood, the warrant said.

Later, at the police homicide office, Valdez declined to answer questions and requested an attorney.

His bond is set at $750,000, according to Tarrant County Jail records.