Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after woman falls, dies at old hydroelectric plant in Fort Worth

By
Ashley Moss
Ashley reports for The Desk, a new concept for CBS News Texas Mornings that gives viewers a look behind the scenes at the work that goes into bringing them the latest news.
Read Full Bio
Ashley Moss

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

Emergency responders in Fort Worth found a woman dead during an early morning investigation near North Main Street on Thursday. 

A spokesperson for Fort Worth Police Department said officers were called to an old hydroelectric plant for the call at 447 N. Main Street around 3 a.m. 

Early on, first responders said they believed a person fell down a shaft at or near the power plant. 

The Fort Worth Fire Department later confirmed that a woman fell at least 50 feet down the shaft to her death early Thursday morning. 

A CBS News Texas photographer captured video of the ongoing investigation at the scene and first responders could be seen going in and out of the building throughout the early morning hours. 

Officials said the case was handed over to homicide investigators. 

Police have not released the victim's identity, and it was not immediately clear why the woman was in the building at the time of the incident. 

Ashley Moss

Ashley reports for The Desk, a new concept for CBS News Texas Mornings that gives viewers a look behind the scenes at the work that goes into bringing them the latest news.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.