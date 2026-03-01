SMU halts Dubai program as students shelter in place amid airspace closures in the Middle East

Southern Methodist University has canceled its Dubai program, citing escalating security concerns in the region, as students and staff shelter in place while officials work toward their safe return home.

The ongoing U.S.-Israeli strikes and Iran's retaliatory attacks have disrupted flights across the Middle East and beyond as countries in the region closed their airspace. More than 2,400 flights were canceled Sunday across airports in the Middle East, according to flight tracker FlightAware. Airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar's capital, Doha, and Manama in Bahrain were among the airports closed.

"Local authorities continue to enforce shelter-in-place directives as regional conditions evolve," the university said in a statement. "We remain in contact with our students and faculty in Dubai, and as of this update, all have confirmed they are safe."

Based on previous course listings, it appears the program provided academic coursework, experiential learning opportunities and MBA immersion programs in the UAE.

SMU said travel has been canceled for students and staff who had not left the U.S and that it is actively coordinating the students' and staff return to the U.S. as soon as commercial flight availability and local conditions allow.

"Our Global Safety and Security team is working closely with trusted travel partners and monitoring developments continuously," the university said in a statement.