Small storm chances over weekend, better chances end of next week in North Texas

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS – We started the workweek with Hurricane Beryl hitting Texas. We end with typical July weather: hot and mostly dry.

Your weekend looks much the same, with the upper 90s along with small afternoon storm chances.

High pressure (during the summer read: Heat Dome) edges closer to us on Monday and Tuesday. We are keeping triple-digit highs in the forecast for those two days.

That ridge moves back west later in the week.

This is a big deal for July. Without a ridge of high pressure sitting right over us, we can talk about rain chances and (slightly) cooler weather.

The outlook for the week ahead is a chance of above-normal rainfall. That's always a delightful phrase to hear in July. 

Here is your seven-day forecast. Have an ALL-STAR weekend!  

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

