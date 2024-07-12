Small storm chances over weekend, better chances end of next week in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – We started the workweek with Hurricane Beryl hitting Texas. We end with typical July weather: hot and mostly dry.

Your weekend looks much the same, with the upper 90s along with small afternoon storm chances.

High pressure (during the summer read: Heat Dome) edges closer to us on Monday and Tuesday. We are keeping triple-digit highs in the forecast for those two days.

That ridge moves back west later in the week.

This is a big deal for July. Without a ridge of high pressure sitting right over us, we can talk about rain chances and (slightly) cooler weather.

The outlook for the week ahead is a chance of above-normal rainfall. That's always a delightful phrase to hear in July.

Here is your seven-day forecast. Have an ALL-STAR weekend!