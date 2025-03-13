Small plane crashes in Mesquite, killing 1 person

A small plane crashed Thursday morning in Mesquite, killing one person, according to Mesquite Fire Department.

Mesquite police and fire responded to the crash, located in the area of East Cartwright Road and Lawson Road. Officials said it was in a wooded area.

There were no reports of damage to residences or other structures near the crash site, officials said.

Mesquite fire confirmed one person died in the crash and there was only one person onboard the plane.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.