Small chances of rain could cool off North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

You could see a few light rain showers amid dangerous heat
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The weather alert continues Sunday due to dangerous heat. Temperatures once again top out around 107 degrees in DFW with feels like temperatures up to 112 degrees. A few spotty showers will be around the next three days, although most of us will just see sunshine.

A few morning showers are ongoing for our areas along the Red River. They are the southern fringe of a shower complex moving east through Oklahoma. That complex could push an outflow boundary into North Texas and be the focus for a few afternoon storms, mainly north of I-20.

Meanwhile, the excessive heat warning has been extended until 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening, as it will feel like 103-112 degrees. Please continue your heat safety precautions.

A few showers are possible Monday evening into Tuesday as a weak front nears the Red River. A few more showers are possible Tuesday evening. Most of us will remain dry, especially those south of I-20.

The weak front will increase cloud cover north of I-20, and keep temperatures a few degrees cooler to start the week. Our count of 100 degree days is now up to 28 and they will continue right into next weekend.  

First published on August 6, 2023 / 8:16 AM

