Small Business Administration launches Made in America initiative, tours businesses in North Texas

Small Business Administration administrator Kelly Loeffler visited North Texas as part of the SBA's Made in America manufacturing initiative, touring businesses across the country. Loeffler's North Texas stop was in Arlington. DSG Technology manufactures the world's first multi-environment ammunition. The company says the ammo targets combat divers and engages underwater targets from aerial platforms.

Eye on Politics reporter Jack Fink discussed the initiative with Loeffler and three state representatives during their visit.

"Small business is big business in America," Loeffler told Jack. "And this is what makes America strong, is when we have small businesses that can thrive, when big government gets out of the way, but also when the government provides solutions to make sure that small businesses can thrive. And that's why in the House and Senate, we're introducing a small business act that will ensure that manufacturers can get up to double the loan size up to $10 million so that we can grow manufacturing in America, because small manufacturers make up 99% of all manufacturers in America."

Deregulatory efforts in Trump's "big, beautiful bill"

"The SBA is working on a deregulatory effort and also access to capital, which is why we're supporting the legislature to double the loan size for manufacturers in America. I do believe it will pass," Loeffler said. "It's hard to argue against."

"It shows how small businesses can be big business in America if regulations are left alone with them," Republican Congressman Roger Williams told Jack following their Arlington visit.

Congresswoman Beth Van Dyne said, "I think the research and development that we're also supporting in this, you know, one big, beautiful bill is really going to be important to small companies like this, the one on and on a pass through to make sure that their taxes are not doubled."

Congressman Jake Ellzey, "The tax cut and jobs act, tax cuts need to be made permanent. But what you're seeing here is the Texas miracle writ large. And companies are coming to Texas because we had a regulatory environment that was predictable. And now President Trump is trying to make that the same, nationwide."

"Make Onshoring Great Again"

Loeffler also told Jack about the "Make Onshoring Great Again portal" from the SBA that seeks to connect businesses with verified U.S. manufacturers, producers, and suppliers. The SBA website states the portal is "built to support companies that want to onshore operations, strengthen their supply chains, and source the components they need."

"The SBA is taking a proactive step to make sure that small businesses know that there are about a million suppliers in this country already," Loeffler told Jack. "We're being part of the solution, along with expanded access to capital."