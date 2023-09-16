Watch CBS News
Great game-day weather Sunday, slightly warmer temps arrive early week

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Hurricane Lee has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, but it's still dropping heavy rainfall to parts of New England and Canada.

The biggest concern is flooding and tropical storm-force winds, particularly in Maine. More than 200,000 households across Maine and into Canada don't have power Saturday night.

In North Texas, we had yet another day of rain, most of it again passed to the southwest of the Metroplex. Southern Johnson County and further south got some significant relief from drought conditions. Over the Metroplex and north, not so much. 

DFW logged just a tenth of rain this week. The estimated rainfall since Monday is below.  

Saturday morning DFW turned another corner away from the heat of summer. It was the first morning in the 60s since last June.

  We'll again have a "coolish" morning to start our Sunday.

Sunshine will prevail on Sunday and Monday. Saturday was the last day in the 80s. 

We'll have great weather on Sunday for the Cowboys game, the high should hit around 90° with low humidity.  

Rain chances return by late Tuesday and Wednesday. Another chance for the Metroplex to get some much-needed rain.

Your typical high this time of year is in the upper 80s. This week we'll be in the low 90s all week. Fall officially starts next Weekend!

