Six Flags announces Tormenta coaster, set to reshape Arlington skyline with record-breaking drop Six Flags Over Texas is adding a new roller coaster called Tormenta: Rampaging Run, inspired by Spain’s running of the bulls. The ride will climb 309 feet before dropping 285 feet at a 95-degree angle, making it the tallest, fastest, and longest dive coaster in the region. Park officials say Tormenta is part of a broader effort to revamp the entire park and deliver a world-class experience for thrill seekers.