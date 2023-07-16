Watch CBS News
Showers sweep over North Texas Sunday bringing cooler temperatures

By Brittany Rainey

CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A complex of showers and storms will continue eastward through Sunday mid-day. Severe weather is not expected but an isolated strong storm with gusty winds, lightning and heavy rainfall is possible.

It won't be an all day washout, as storms move into East Texas early afternoon, partly cloudy skies will return to the area. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs in the low/mid 90s. 

Skies clear overnight with lows in the upper 70s. And Monday we are back to the triple digits and mostly sunny skies.

The ridge will once again move eastward next week with peak temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday as it sits overhead near 105-106 degrees.

North Texas remains rain free until this potentially next weekend as the ridge breaks down over the area, once again allowing a weak front and disturbances to slide in.

