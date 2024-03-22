Showers linger around North Texas Friday morning

Spotty showers across North Texas in your Friday forecast

NORTH TEXAS – As we move through this Friday, don't put away your rain gear just yet.

We'll see a few spotty showers from time to time today as an area of low pressure continues to push east and away from North Texas. We're not expecting a washout though.

Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. Our skies will gradually clear this evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s this afternoon.

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 40s.

The pick of the weekend is Saturday! We'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Sunday will be a windy day. In fact, southerly winds could gust up to 40 mph. Hold on to your hats! It will also be cloudy Sunday. An isolated shower is possible.

However, stay weather aware on Sunday! A cold front will bring another round of rain and storms that could be strong late Sunday night into Monday.

Any storms that develop could produce hail and gusty winds. Periods of heavy rain are possible into Monday morning. We'll watch this closely.

Otherwise, through the day Monday, we'll see gradual clearing. Highs will be in the low 70s.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, our high temperatures will sink into the low to mid-60s.