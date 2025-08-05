Watch CBS News
Need to purchase last-minute school supplies? Tax-free weekend in Texas is Aug. 8-10

If you're looking for last-minute school supplies, this weekend is your chance for a good deal.

Tax-free weekend is in full force in Texas Aug. 8 until midnight on Aug. 10. 

Qualifying items can be purchased tax-free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas. In most cases, it's not necessary to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax-free, according to the Texas Comptroller's Office.

Items purchased before or after the sales tax holiday don't qualify for exemption and there is no tax refund available.

The sales tax exemption applies to qualifying items during the holiday. Clothing, shoes, accessories and other necessities are exempt from taxes this weekend. 

School supplies – like binders, lunch boxes, backpacks, composition books, pens, pencils and scissors – are also exempt from taxes.

Check out a full list of items exempt from taxes here.

