4 injured after New Year's Eve shooting by Dallas nightclub Pink House

Four people are injured, including one person in critical condition after a shooting on New Year's Eve in Dallas, according to police.

Dallas police said the call came in around 3:45 a.m. on New Year's Day on Empire Central near northbound Stemmons Freeway. Police didn't say exactly where the shooting took place, but a CBS News Texas crew at the scene reported seeing a heavy police presence in the parking lot of Pink House, a nightclub.

Several people were injured during an altercation, police said, and Dallas Fire-Rescue transported four victims to a local hospital. One of those victims is in critical condition.

The conditions of the other victims weren't shared by police.

According to the club's Instagram page, New Year's Eve was the grand opening of its new after-hours event, with doors opening at midnight. Pink House is located where Safari Dallas used to be.