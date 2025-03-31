Investigation underway after man fatally shot in Deep Ellum, Dallas police say

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Deep Ellum on Sunday night, the Dallas Police Department announced.

At about 9:50 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 100 block of N. Crowdus Street. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound unresponsive.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to the hospital, where he later died. His identity hasn't been released yet.

No suspect information has been revealed. DPD asks anyone with information concerning the shooting to call 214-671-3143.