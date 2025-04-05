Watch CBS News
Local News

North Texas police officer arrested following domestic violence investigation

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

A Sherman police officer has been arrested following allegations of assault causing bodily injury against a family member, police said.

kara.jpg
Kara Peters Sherman Police Department

Kara Peters, who has been with the Sherman Police Department since 2021, was taken into custody by the sheriff's office on Saturday at a residence in Collin County.

Peters' arrest was "the result of an ongoing investigation into allegations of domestic violence," Sherman police said in a news release. 

She will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, the department said. 

Calling it a "serious matter," Sherman police said they will not discuss the issue further as the internal investigation proceeds.

"Domestic violence, in any form, is unacceptable, and it goes against the very principles we work to uphold as law enforcement officers," the release said. "Our officers are held to the highest standards, both in the performance of their duties and in their personal lives."

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.