Sheriffs' Association of Texas celebrates 150 years of service

CORSICANA, Texas — The Sheriffs' Association of Texas is one of the oldest law enforcement associations in the country.

Founded on August 14, 1874, the esteemed organization recently marked a significant milestone, bringing together sheriffs from across the state for a century and a half of collaboration and unity.

"150 years ago, sheriffs from across the state, 65 counties came to unify and collaborate," said Franklin County sheriff Ricky Jones, president of the Sheriffs' Association.

At the center of the celebration was the Navarro County courthouse in Corsicana, the same venue where the inaugural meeting was held 150 years ago. The anniversary event highlighted the enduring commitment of Texas sheriffs to their communities.

"It took some drive and determination to get to this location," said Navarro County sheriff Elmer Tanner.

"They realized, even 150 years ago, that one sheriff was having, it's happening in every county," Jones added, reflecting on the foresight of the early sheriffs.

Jones, as well as the other lawmen, emphasized that the responsibility to ensure public safety is as important today as it was 150 years ago.

"They know they're sheriff, they know that we represent them and that we're there to protect them and their families and their children," said Jones.

This sense of duty spans generations. "We're all in this together. It's all about serving Texas law," Tanner concluded, underscoring the shared mission and legacy the state's sheriffs share.

The sheriffs have signed their names into Texas history, celebrating a legacy of service and dedication.