Shedeur Sanders drafted by Cleveland Browns in 5th round of NFL draft, ending long wait

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was picked by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

The former Buffaloes star and son of Coach Deion Sanders, who many experts thought would be a first-round pick, was the 144th pick after initially not having his name called in the first four rounds.

"Thank you GOD," he tweeted Saturday afternoon after the announcement..

Shedeur Sanders #QB13 of Colorado speaks at the podium during the 2025 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 28, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Brooke Sutton / Getty Images

Several other quarterbacks were drafted before Sanders: Cam Ward from Miami went to the Tennessee Titans with the first overall pick. The New York Giants traded up to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 pick. The New Orleans Saints drafted Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough with the No. 40 pick. And the Seattle Seahawks drafted Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in the fourth round with the No. 92 pick.

One day before the draft pick, President Trump blasted NFL owners on his Truth Social platform over Sanders not being picked.

"What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL," Mr. Trump wrote. "He's also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be 'picked' IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!'"

Sanders finished his college career by breaking the Buffaloes' single-season passing record and being named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Last Saturday, CU honored him in a ceremony where his jersey number was retired at Folsom Field in Boulder.