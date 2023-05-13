Watch CBS News
All eastbound lanes of SH 183 closed after officer involved shooting

By Julia Falcon, Giles Hudson

CBS Texas

IRVING (CBSNewsTexas.com) – All eastbound lanes of SH 183 in Irving are shut down after an officer involved shooting. 

Irving police say their fugitive unit was looking for a wanted felon around 7: 30 p.m. Friday, who they found along the service road of the freeway. He was on foot.

When police attempted to take the man into custody, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at officers. Three officers then fired toward the suspect.

The suspect received medical attention until he was transported to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, where he died. No officers were injured.

Traffic is being diverted off Belt Line Road while the investigation continues.

First published on May 12, 2023 / 9:16 PM

