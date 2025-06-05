Severe weather threat returns to North Texas as weekend begins, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds

Thursday started out cloudy and cool, with temperatures in the 70s and patchy fog further east of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Most areas stay dry on Thursday with cloudy skies until midday and a bit of sunshine in the afternoon. A stray shower or storm can't be ruled out with daytime heating.

CBS News Texas

Temperatures will heat into the upper 80s but it will feel like the 90s as humidity increases on southerly winds.

High pressure builds north over DFW on Friday, keeping the track of overnight storms mainly in Oklahoma. A few showers are possible along the Red River.

Friday is looking sunnier and hotter with high pressure in place as temperatures climb into the low 90s, but it will feel like the upper 90s.

CBS News Texas

High pressure once again keeps Friday night storms to the north in Oklahoma, with a few possible showers along the Red River Saturday morning.

CBS News Texas

Saturday will be another hot one with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 90s. The ridge of high pressure begins to retreat southward Saturday afternoon as a front moves in.

Saturday night's complex of storms will make it further south, closer to I-20, bringing a risk of severe storms with large hail and damaging winds.

CBS News Texas

The front sags even further south on Sunday, continuing the severe storm threat in parts of North Texas Sunday night into Monday morning.

CBS News Texas

Rainfall totals will add up over the next week with some areas picking up 4"-5" of rain. The flooding threat will increase heading into early next week.

CBS News Texas

The weekend won't be a washout with dry conditions during the daytime hours. But please be weather aware as we shift into a northwesterly flow with nightly storm complexes starting Saturday night.

CBS News Texas