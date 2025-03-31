Watch CBS News
Local News

Severe weather returns to North Texas following a pleasant Monday

By Lauren Bostwick

/ CBS Texas

Pleasant start to the work week in North Texas before severe weather returns
Pleasant start to the work week in North Texas before severe weather returns 02:49

Monday in North Texas will be pleasant and beautiful but strong storms are ahead the rest of the week. 

On Monday, the sun will be shining and winds will come from the north at 5 to 15 mph. It will be a great day to gear up for an active forecast for the rest of the week. 

Tuesday afternoon, winds will pick up, gusting up to 40 mph at times. By late Tuesday night into Wednesday, severe weather will be back. 

wx.png
CBS News Texas

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a slight risk for late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning for scattered severe thunderstorms. Wind and hail will be the primary threats; however, an isolated tornado is still a possibility.

Wednesday, the higher threat shifts to the east, however, anywhere across North Texas will see the potential of large hail and damaging winds. 

wx1.png
CBS News Texas

The unsettled weather pattern continues through the rest of the week and into the weekend. This will lead to flooding concerns due to 2 to 4 inches of accumulation by Saturday. 

wx2.png
CBS News Texas

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.