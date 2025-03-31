Severe weather returns to North Texas following a pleasant Monday

Pleasant start to the work week in North Texas before severe weather returns

Monday in North Texas will be pleasant and beautiful but strong storms are ahead the rest of the week.

On Monday, the sun will be shining and winds will come from the north at 5 to 15 mph. It will be a great day to gear up for an active forecast for the rest of the week.

Tuesday afternoon, winds will pick up, gusting up to 40 mph at times. By late Tuesday night into Wednesday, severe weather will be back.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a slight risk for late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning for scattered severe thunderstorms. Wind and hail will be the primary threats; however, an isolated tornado is still a possibility.

Wednesday, the higher threat shifts to the east, however, anywhere across North Texas will see the potential of large hail and damaging winds.

The unsettled weather pattern continues through the rest of the week and into the weekend. This will lead to flooding concerns due to 2 to 4 inches of accumulation by Saturday.