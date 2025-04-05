Watch CBS News
Local News

Lightning strike causes house fire in Burleson, fire department says

By Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

North Texas woman recalls moment lightning struck home
North Texas woman recalls moment lightning struck home 02:55

Lightning hit a home in Burleson, sparking a house fire as thunderstorms moved through the area early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Just before 4:25 a.m., Burleson firefighters were called to a home in the 2800 block of Richard Street in response to the fire. When they arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the roof.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the blaze.

All residents inside the home made it out safely, and no injuries have been reported, the department said.

"We're proud of our fire crews for their fast, professional response in tough conditions," the Burleson Fire Department said. "When the weather gets rough, they step up – no hesitation." 

Briauna Brown

Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.