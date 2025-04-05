Lightning strike causes house fire in Burleson, fire department says

Lightning hit a home in Burleson, sparking a house fire as thunderstorms moved through the area early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Just before 4:25 a.m., Burleson firefighters were called to a home in the 2800 block of Richard Street in response to the fire. When they arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the roof.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the blaze.

All residents inside the home made it out safely, and no injuries have been reported, the department said.

"We're proud of our fire crews for their fast, professional response in tough conditions," the Burleson Fire Department said. "When the weather gets rough, they step up – no hesitation."