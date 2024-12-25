Watch CBS News
Strong storms – some severe – expected during Thursday's First Alert Weather Day

By Jeff Ray

NORTH TEXAS – One round of severe weather hit the day before Christmas, now another round threatens the day after Christmas.

Happy holidays, everyone. We had a mostly dry, cloudy, and cool Christmas Day. No big warm-up today after a mild start.

1.png

We have one more day of storms to get through before we close the year.

2.png

We are expecting storms to cover the Metroplex by mid-morning tomorrow. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

3.png

Unlike yesterday, these storms are moving quickly to the east. This lowers the flooding risk but increases the risk of damaging winds.

4.png

As the storms move into our eastern counties by afternoon, the risk of severe weather increases. The SPC has placed that area in the higher 'slight' risk of severe weather (Level 2 out of 5).

5.png

Instability is higher as you head down I-45 from the Metroplex. This serves as fuel for severe storms.

6.png

Both the tornado risk and hail risk are higher the closer you get to the yellow and red areas above.

7.png
8.png

The subject of tornadoes the day after Christmas is a sensitive issue in these parts. Just nine years ago, Dallas suffered the deadliest tornado outbreak in December history.

9.png

The risk is highest to our east and southeast and later in the day. The First Alert Weather team will keep you posted.

10.png

After these storms pass in the afternoon, peaceful weather will return to North Texas. We'll have some extremely warm days before the next cold front comes through. It's been a top-ten warm December, yet we'll spend the last day of the year in temperatures more befitting of winter.

11.png

Here is your 7-day forecast. The First Alert Weather Team will keep you safe tomorrow. Join us on CBSDFW.com for live coverage.

12.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

