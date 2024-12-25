Strong storms – some severe – expected during Thursday's First Alert Weather Day

Severe thunderstorms possible in North Texas on Thursday's First Alert Weather Day

NORTH TEXAS – One round of severe weather hit the day before Christmas, now another round threatens the day after Christmas.

Happy holidays, everyone. We had a mostly dry, cloudy, and cool Christmas Day. No big warm-up today after a mild start.

We have one more day of storms to get through before we close the year.

We are expecting storms to cover the Metroplex by mid-morning tomorrow. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

Unlike yesterday, these storms are moving quickly to the east. This lowers the flooding risk but increases the risk of damaging winds.

As the storms move into our eastern counties by afternoon, the risk of severe weather increases. The SPC has placed that area in the higher 'slight' risk of severe weather (Level 2 out of 5).

Instability is higher as you head down I-45 from the Metroplex. This serves as fuel for severe storms.

Both the tornado risk and hail risk are higher the closer you get to the yellow and red areas above.

The subject of tornadoes the day after Christmas is a sensitive issue in these parts. Just nine years ago, Dallas suffered the deadliest tornado outbreak in December history.

The risk is highest to our east and southeast and later in the day. The First Alert Weather team will keep you posted.

After these storms pass in the afternoon, peaceful weather will return to North Texas. We'll have some extremely warm days before the next cold front comes through. It's been a top-ten warm December, yet we'll spend the last day of the year in temperatures more befitting of winter.

Here is your 7-day forecast. The First Alert Weather Team will keep you safe tomorrow. Join us on CBSDFW.com for live coverage.