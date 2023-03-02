First Alert Weather: Severe storms expected to roll through North Texas Thursday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Heads up, North Texas! A weather alert has been issued Thursday as strong to severe storms are expected to roll through this afternoon and evening.

Now, for Thursday morning, we'll see quiet weather overall with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. Then, this afternoon, let's be weather aware.

All eyes will be on Central Texas early Thursday afternoon. In fact, likely sometime after 1 or 2 p.m., a few supercell thunderstorms could move in from the south and become severe.

That would mainly be for areas south of Interstate 20 first. Then, those supercells will cross I-20 toward the DFW Metroplex and point northward. Note: This is all ahead of the main line.

The cold front will push a strong line of severe storms from west to east around 3 p.m. So, areas west of Interstate 35 will see the line of storms first. Sometime closer to 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the line will be impacting the DFW Metroplex.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed North Texas under slight, enhanced and moderate risks for severe weather. That's a big deal.

Areas along and east of I-35 will have highest threat for severe storms. However, we can't rule out severe storms elsewhere in North Texas Thursday. We'll watch the weather closely for you.

The threat for severe weather should end a bit closer to 10 or 11 p.m. as storms move east of the DFW Metroplex.

Some lingering wrap around moisture will be in North Texas as an upper-level low spins near the area. So, a couple of showers are possible overnight.

Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s Thursday night and our winds will also be picking up.

On Friday, with the cold front to our east, we'll have a cool and windy day. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, with wind gusts up to 35-40 mph.

And for the weekend, we'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s!