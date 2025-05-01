Severe storms expected in North Texas on Friday before weekend calm

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Friday.

Storms will be expected to ignite early morning on Friday along the Red River Valley, with a few strong storms trickling into North Texas.

By the afternoon, another round of severe weather is likely. Storms containing large hail, damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado will be possible. The threats last into the evening.

In addition to the severe weather, added rainfall on top of already saturated soils will promote an isolated to scattered threat of flooding. This is why the Weather Prediction Center has highlighted much of North Texas under a Marginal and Slight risk.

After the cold front moves through, dry air will settle in and allow for a beautiful weekend.

The fantastic weather won't last for long. The next big weather maker will emerge from the Rockies and eject into the Southern Plains by Monday. This will allow for another unsettled weather pattern starting Monday night through Wednesday.

