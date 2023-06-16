Severe storm chances return to North Texas amid heat advisory

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Heading into Father's Day weekend not only do we have to be concerned with the heat and humidity, but the threat for severe storms looms once again for Saturday evening.

CBS News Texas

The National Weather Service has extended the heat advisory through 8 p.m. Sunday, meaning the counties highlighted in orange could feel as hot as 110° at times. The Excessive Heat Warning is in place through 8 p.m. Saturday, so the counties highlighted in purple could feel as hot as 115°.

If the heat wasn't bad enough, we'll have to contend with another round of severe storms Saturday evening. The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds.

CBS News Texas

Dryline storms are expected to develop out west and move to the east. Most of the metroplex is under a level 2 "slight" risk while some of our Red River counties are under a level 3 "enhanced" risk.

CBS News Texas

The storm coverage during the day is only 20%, but it picks up to 50% in the evening. We'll start to watch for storm development around 6 p.m. for our western counties.

CBS News Texas

As of Friday afternoon, the timeframe for storm activity in the metroplex is 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. You'll want to pay close attention to the forecast on Saturday if you're planning to be out in the evening.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

Storms should move quickly to the east through the area. We're expecting the severe threat to be over by midnight.

Severe storms may be done with us by Sunday, but the heat isn't. Remember that the heat advisory goes through Sunday evening, and it's not out of the question it could be extended into Monday.

CBS News Texas