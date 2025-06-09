Severe night storms hit North Texas with 80 mph winds, causing widespread damage

Clean up, repairs begin after night of storms in North Texas

Clean up, repairs begin after night of storms in North Texas

Clean up, repairs begin after night of storms in North Texas

Sunday night's storm had winds around 80 mph, dangerous conditions that caused massive amounts of damage across the entire metroplex.

One of the hardest-hit places was Bonham, where wind and rain caused trees to hit homes and power lines all over town.

Sunday night's storm was downright scary, just ask Preston Curry.

"I was about to cry because I'm scared of the dark," said Curry.

He slept on the floor in his parents' room. He wasn't the only one feeling that way.

"All around me. The house right across the street had a tree. So tall, big old tree. And it's uprooted," said Philip Blander.

Blander said he woke up to debris covering his street after the storm subsided.

"I had an appointment in Sherman today at 10:30 a.m., and I couldn't hardly get out," he said.

Nothing hit his house, but his friend David Johnson wasn't as lucky.

"This morning, we went out there. Look, half of it [the tree] split, and it fell in the yard. The other half fell all over there toward my kitchen, on top of the roof," said Johnson.

A metal roof was completely ripped off a building downtown near the post office. While it took out a power line, somehow no one was hurt.

That's something everyone many said they were thankful for.

"I'm just glad that I survived this," said Blander.

"Not lucky. I'm blessed. I'm blessed. Yeah. I'm blessed ... And I'm just glad nobody was hurt," said Johnson.