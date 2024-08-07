Watch CBS News
Local News

Severe excessive heat warning issued for parts of North Texas

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

NORTH TEXAS -- Four of our western counties are now under the more severe excessive heat warning. Temperatures are expected to reach 105 degrees and upward. This warning continues until 9 p.m. Thursday.

1.png

Meanwhile, the rest of North Texas remains under a heat advisory until 9 p.m. Thursday.

2.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.