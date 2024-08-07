Severe excessive heat warning issued for parts of North Texas
By
Jeff Ray
/ CBS Texas
NORTH TEXAS -- Four of our western counties are now under the more severe excessive heat warning. Temperatures are expected to reach 105 degrees and upward. This warning continues until 9 p.m. Thursday.
Meanwhile, the rest of North Texas remains under a heat advisory until 9 p.m. Thursday.
