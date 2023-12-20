Several rounds of showers, storms start Thursday

NORTH TEXAS - The rain we've been talking about for days now is set to arrive starting Thursday.

The good news is we're not expecting severe weather and it doesn't look like any one day is going to be a washout.

Thursday night is expected to bring some more widespread coverage. The rain should generally be light to moderate though.

Saturday night into Sunday morning is likely where the heaviest rain will fall though, as the cold front works its way through North Texas.

We should clear out by Christmas Day though, leading to a chilly and breezy forecast. But at least it'll be dry!

It looks like temps will remain cooler (normal) for next week. Lows will drop back into the 30s by Tuesday morning and highs will be in the 50s.