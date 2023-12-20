Watch CBS News
Local News

Several rounds of showers, storms start Thursday

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Chance of showers ramps up Thursday afternoon
Chance of showers ramps up Thursday afternoon 02:45

NORTH TEXAS - The rain we've been talking about for days now is set to arrive starting Thursday.

download.png

 The good news is we're not expecting severe weather and it doesn't look like any one day is going to be a washout.  

download.png

Thursday night is expected to bring some more widespread coverage. The rain should generally be light to moderate though.  

download.png

Saturday night into Sunday morning is likely where the heaviest rain will fall though, as the cold front works its way through North Texas.  

download.png
download.png

We should clear out by Christmas Day though, leading to a chilly and breezy forecast. But at least it'll be dry!  

download.png

It looks like temps will remain cooler (normal) for next week. Lows will drop back into the 30s by Tuesday morning and highs will be in the 50s.

download.png
Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 10:54 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.