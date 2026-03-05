Seven escape moments before heavy rain collapses roof of Garland building

Wednesday's storm caused damage across the metroplex. In Garland, a building collapsed due to the heavy rainfall.

Garland Fire says calls about the incident came in just before 5 p.m., shortly after the area was hit with heavy rain. Seven people were inside the building moments before the roof gave in.

"Evidently, the people inside started hearing noises, and they couldn't quite figure out what was going on, but they knew something wasn't right, and they decided to exit the building," said James Dugger, with Garland Fire.

Officials say the building located off West Kingsley Drive is vacant, and it appears that a new company was looking to move in soon. Several trucks, along with some equipment inside, were crushed when the building collapsed.

"It appears that it was a buildup of water, too much weight on the roof, and it gave way," said Dugger.

Investigators haven't determined if there was an issue with the structure itself.

"All these structures, the roofs have drains on them, but how much water can you run off when you have the downpours, when you have five inches of water an hour coming down?" said Dugger.

Several companies that focus on damage restoration have been in talks with the owner about what to do next; some believe the building is salvageable.

"Possibly contain some of the water damage and then look at the structure for unsound beams, walls, and then we'll take that and work with the adjusters, the insurance companies to rebuild," said Kyle Latham with Mooring USA.