Family says second teen dies after Frisco sledding accident The family of Gracie Brito has confirmed that the 16‑year‑old has died, becoming the second victim of a sledding accident in Frisco. Gracie and her friend Lizzie were riding on a sled being pulled by a Jeep Wrangler driven by another teenager when the sled struck a curb, causing catastrophic injuries. In a statement, Gracie’s family said they are “heartbroken and devastated,” describing her as a kind, generous, and compassionate young woman who cared deeply for others.