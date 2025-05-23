Watch CBS News
Second suspect turns herself in after deadly Dallas street racing crash

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas.
Dallas police seek driver in deadly street racing crash
Nearly two weeks after a deadly street racing crash in Dallas, a second person has turned themself in, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Sharonda Clark, 47, turned herself in on May 21. It came about a week after Kadishjah Jackson, 31, turned herself in for the same crash.

Clark is facing several charges totaling a $375,000 bond, according to jail records. Those charges include collision involving death, two counts of collision involving serious bodily injury, racing on highway causing bodily injury and two counts of racing on highway causing serious bodily injury.

Jackson was charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, racing on highway causing bodily injury and two counts of racing on highway causing serious bodily injury.

Deadly street racing crash happened on Mother's Day

Officers responded to the crash around 7:40 p.m. on May 11 on Second Avenue near Cauthorn Drive in South Dallas, according to police. The crash happened during an apparent illegal race, DPD said.

Investigators said the driver of a Cadillac, who fled the scene, was involved in a collision that killed a motorist not participating in the race.

According to police, a pickup truck was traveling south when a northbound vehicle, racing another car, crossed into the southbound lanes and struck the truck, killing its driver.

Crime Stoppers offered up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case. 

