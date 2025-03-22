Search postponed until morning after vehicle crashes in Trinity River; 1 woman hospitalized

Search postponed until morning after vehicle crashes in Trinity River

The search in waters of the Trinity River in Fort Worth after a vehicle became submerged Saturday will continue Sunday morning, police said.

Just before 6 p.m., Fort Worth police were called to the area of Beach Street and East Freeway, near the Trinity River Bridge, where a vehicle was reported to have gone into the river.

Responding officers saw the car and jumped in the water.

Fort Worth police said a woman was pulled out of the vehicle and life-saving procedures were performed. She was taken to the nearest hospital.

The vehicle was pulled out of the water late Saturday night.

Police said the call details also said an infant was in the car; however, no other victims have yet been found.

The Fire Department dive team and others searched the river until nearly 10 p.m., Fort Worth police said.

CBS News Texas