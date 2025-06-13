Search for missing Azle fisherman at Eagle Mountain Lake enters third day

Search and rescue crews are on Day 3 of looking for a missing Azle fisherman last seen at Eagle Mountain Lake.

On Friday, Texas Game Wardens joined the Tarrant Regional Water District in the search for 41-year-old Ruben Fausone.

CBS News Texas obtained surveillance footage showing Fausone at Augie's Sunset Café and Marina just hours before he disappeared.

Timeline of disappearance

Ruben Fausone, 41 Surveillance Video

According to his wife, Amy Fausone, Ruben texted her around 8 p.m. Tuesday, saying he was going night fishing at the lake.

Surveillance video shows him inside Augie's around 9:30 p.m., interacting with customers and playing pool. Employees said they were unsure when he left.

"Around 11:45 p.m., I woke up and he still wasn't home," Amy said.

She checked his location and saw his phone was still at Augie's. Witnesses later reported seeing Ruben talking with another man on the dock around 1:30 a.m.

Boat found adrift, phone left behind

Ruben Fausone, 41 Fausone family

"Came back out and the boat was gone. Thirty minutes later, about 2 a.m., it was in the middle of the lake just floating out there. It seems fishy," said eyewitness Jeff Hunter.

On Wednesday morning, Amy went to the lake and found Ruben's phone on the dock. Authorities later located his boat on the opposite side of the lake.

As the search continues, Amy said her concerns are growing.

"I am just hoping somebody finds him," she said.