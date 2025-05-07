Scuba instructor arrested in Mexico after 13 years on run for North Texas child sex assault charges

A man who had been evading authorities for 13 years on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Johnson and Tarrant counties has been arrested in Cozumel, Mexico, where he was working as a scuba instructor, authorities said.

Rogelio "Christopher" Guadalupe Gonzalez Johnson County District Attorney's Office

The FBI took 50-year-old Rogelio "Christopher" Guadalupe Gonzalez into custody last week, according to the Johnson County District Attorney's Office. Gonzalez had been wanted since 2012, authorities said.

"This arrest demonstrated our office's unwavering commitment to pursuing justice, no matter how long it takes or how far a fugitive may run," Johnson County Assistant District Attorney Christy May said in a social media post.

Gonzalez is being held in Johnson County Jail on a $1 million bond for his Johnson County charges, a $50,000 bond for the charge out of Tarrant County, and a parole violation, officials said.