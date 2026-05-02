Dallas ISD voters on their way to approving record $6.2 billion school bond package

Voters in the Dallas Independent School District were on their way to approving the full $6.2 billion bond package on Saturday, marking the largest school bond measure in Texas history and paving the way for sweeping upgrades to aging campuses across the district.

The bond, split into four propositions on the ballot, is designed to replace dozens of schools, modernize facilities districtwide and invest in student technology, safety and transportation. District leaders said the plan was developed over more than a year with input from a citizen steering committee and dozens of public meetings.

The measure is expected to cost the average Dallas ISD homeowner about $2.79 more per month, or roughly $33 to $34 per year, tied to a one-cent property tax rate increase. Homeowners age 65 and older with a homestead exemption would not see a tax increase unless major improvements are made to their property.

The district said the investment comes as many campuses age and student needs evolve, noting Dallas ISD currently has the lowest tax rate among the 10 largest school districts in North Texas, a distinction it expects to maintain even after the increase.

What each Dallas ISD bond proposition includes

Proposition A – $5.93 billion Build 26 new replacement campuses Renovate and modernize all schools districtwide Remove about 700 portable classrooms used by nearly 10,000 students Upgrade safety and security systems Replace furniture and improve student learning environments Expand physical education facilities, including fields, tracks and athletic spaces Invest in technology infrastructure, cybersecurity and data systems Purchase new school buses and improve transportation safety Fund energy efficiency projects like solar and other upgrades Improve playgrounds, courtyards and outdoor spaces

Proposition B – $144.7 million Upgrade classroom, staff and student technology devices

Proposition C – $143.3 million Refinance existing debt Potentially save the district about $10 million Allow faster debt payoff and free up roughly $100 million for classroom operations

Proposition D – $26.25 million Repair and renovate district swimming pool facilities



The bond builds on Dallas ISD's 2020 program, which is still underway and has already funded new schools, career institutes and safety upgrades across more than 200 campuses.

District officials said the newly approved 2026 bond will allow them to address long-standing infrastructure needs while investing in modern classrooms and student resources for years to come.