Scattered storms in the forecast the rest of the week, minor flooding possible

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Your CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team is alerting you to scattered rain and storms and a return to the 90s.

As we move through your Thursday, keep your rain gear handy. We're tracking scattered showers and storms in parts of North Texas as a front remains stationary near the Texas coast.

Some of the rain could be heavy at times, capable of producing minor flooding. Remember, turn around, don't drown. Rain coverage is around 70% today.

The heaviest rain will likely push through this morning into at least the middle of the afternoon. Areas along and south of I-20 will see the highest threat for rain today.

By this evening and tonight, the chance for rain will diminish a bit. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

On Friday, we won't see a washout. But a few showers and storms will be possible, especially for communities west of I-35. The chance for rain is 40%. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday will feature a few scattered showers, but again, we won't see a washout. In fact, many communities will get through the day dry. The chance for rain is 30%. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

By Sunday, we'll mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

High temperatures will be back in the low 90s by Monday and Tuesday.

More showers arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday.