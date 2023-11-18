Scattered showers Sunday ahead of mid-week cool down

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Happy Saturday! I hope you took advantage of the great weather today to get outside and soak up highs in the 70s! The high today reached 71° just after 3 p.m.

Saturday is the nicer of the weekend day with clouds increasing tonight and a chance of showers back in the forecast Sunday. With more cloud cover and scattered showers our high temps only warm to the mid to upper 60s Sunday.

Sunday won't be a washout but we will see scattered showers increase in the morning hours toward midday.

Hopefully, the majority of the rain will move east by the time the GM Financial Parade of Lights starts but it isn't a bad idea to have the umbrella close by. Temps will be mild with them holding in the mid-60s for the parade.

Monday could start with some storms in parts of NTX but I don't anticipate severe weather. The rain chances are highest east of the 35 corridor as an area of energy moves overhead and a strong surface front will move through Monday midday into the afternoon.

Once the front moves through we see temps drop to highs only in the 50s on Tuesday and winds gusting to near 35 mph. We have cold mornings but great afternoons for our midweek and Thanksgiving. Have the coat on for any early shopping Friday a.m. and keep it handy as another cold front moves through Friday night.