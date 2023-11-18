Watch CBS News

Mild temps and scattered showers expected Sunday

Hopefully, the majority of the rain will move east by the time the GM Financial Parade of Lights starts but it isn't a bad idea to have the umbrella close by. Temps will be mild with them holding in the mid-60s for the parade.
