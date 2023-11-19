Scattered showers possible across North Texas Sunday

Parade of Lights forecast: Temps in the 60s, mostly cloudy

Parade of Lights forecast: Temps in the 60s, mostly cloudy

NORTH TEXAS (CBS News Texas) - Happy Sunday!

The clouds have returned to the area and temperatures are sitting in the mid 50s. Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

A disturbance heading our way has generated some showers out west that will arrive in the Metroplex around mid-morning and continue into the afternoon hours.

Severe weather is not expected but an isolated rumble of thunder is possible.

We are expecting the rain to be east of Fort Worth in time for the GM Financial Parade of Lights this evening.

A spotty shower can't be completely ruled out.

Tomorrow, a strong cold front moves through North Texas. A few showers are possible but the better chance for storms is Monday afternoon into the evening in East Texas.

Severe storms including tornadoes are possible in Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi. Please be weather aware if you are headed out on the roads in those areas.

The main impact for us will be strong winds that shift from southerly and boost temperatures into the low 70s Monday.

And then become northerly drawing in much colder air for Tuesday, keeping highs in the 50s!

Gusts of 35-40 mph are possible. Make sure to tie down those inflatables!

Thanksgiving is looking pleasant! A little chilly in the morning with temperatures near 40 and mostly clear skies.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with seasonal highs in the low 60s.

One model is hinting at a few showers mainly south of I-20. We will keep you up-to-date as we get closer.

Our next system arrives heading into the weekend with another sharp drop in temperatures.

Have a wonderful holiday week!

