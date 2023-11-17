Know before you go: Navigating traffic during the Parade of Lights

Here's how to best navigate traffic during the Parade of Lights

FORT WORTH (CBS News Texas) – The GM Financial Parade of Lights kicks off Sunday evening in downtown Fort Worth.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. with over 100 floats making their way downtown. Santa is expected to arrive on a special float at 7:20 p.m.

If you're headed out to the parade, you're going to want to plan ahead and give yourself extra time.

You can find free garage parking at the following locations:

Sundance Square Garage No. 3, located at 345 W. 3rd St.

Sundance Square Garage No. 4, located at 265 W. 5th St.

The Tower Garage, located at 435 W. 4th St.

777 Main Garage Parking, located at 601 Commerce St.

The parade will begin on Weatherford Street and make its way down Commerce Street, down 9th Street, to Houston Street to 2nd Street and finish on Throckmorton Street.

If you need to get around downtown during the parade, you can take Belknap Street or Lancaster Avenue to get to your destination.