Scattered rain chances and cooler than average temperatures for North Texas ahead

NORTH TEXAS — Rain on Sunday will continue to track east with drier conditions expected around midday before more storms develop with daytime heating.

Temperatures are a few degrees cooler Sunday afternoon with the cloud cover around, keeping highs near 90.

Keep the umbrellas handy if you are out running errands on Sunday, as more storms are possible. Severe weather is not expected but thunderstorms could produce 40 mph winds.

A cold front will move through the area Monday and generate spotty showers during the morning drive, and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon hours.

The latest model trends have the front stalling out further south of DFW, keeping higher rain chances to our southeast where there is more moisture.

While spotty showers are still possible in North Texas this week, we have lowered rain chances a bit.

The increase in cloud cover will keep temperatures a little below normal, mainly in the lower 90s for afternoon highs.