Watch CBS News
Local News

Scattered rain chances and cooler than average temperatures for North Texas ahead

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

NORTH TEXAS —  Rain on Sunday will continue to track east with drier conditions expected around midday before more storms develop with daytime heating.

Temperatures are a few degrees cooler Sunday afternoon with the cloud cover around, keeping highs near 90.

thumbnail-image003.png

Keep the umbrellas handy if you are out running errands on Sunday, as more storms are possible. Severe weather is not expected but thunderstorms could produce 40 mph winds.

download.png

A cold front will move through the area Monday and generate spotty showers during the morning drive, and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon hours.  

download.png

The latest model trends have the front stalling out further south of DFW, keeping higher rain chances to our southeast where there is more moisture.

While spotty showers are still possible in North Texas this week, we have lowered rain chances a bit.  

download.png

The increase in cloud cover will keep temperatures a little below normal, mainly in the lower 90s for afternoon highs.

download.png
Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.