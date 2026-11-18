The Save Dallas City Hall Coalition delivered its petition signatures on Wednesday to possibly force a May vote on the future of City Hall.

The coalition was tasked with gathering more than 20,000 signatures in 60 days to get a proposal on the ballot. The effort started on Oct. 2.

On Wednesday afternoon, the group delivered those signed petitions to the City Secretary of Dallas, Bilierae Johnson, for review.

The group wants city operations to continue in the historic building; however, the city has said the building needs more than $600 million in repairs.

Some city council members believe it will cost the city and taxpayers less to move out of the current location and into another building than to stay, make repairs, and bring the building up to modern standards.

In August, Save Dallas City Hall filed a lawsuit in hopes of forcing city leaders to make those repairs.

Why does the coalition want to save Dallas City Hall?

Dallas City Hall, completed in 1978, was designed by renowned architect I.M. Pei, who, the coalition notes in its lawsuit, designed other famous buildings. His works include the Louvre Pyramid in Paris, France; the Bank of China Tower in Hong Kong; the National Gallery of Art's East Building in Washington; and the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston.

Specifically, the coalition says Dallas City Hall is an example of Modernist and Brutalist architecture. The building is noted for its inverted trapezoidal shape, something the coalition says is unprecedented among other city halls in the United States. The building was also created in the years following the 1963 assassination of John F. Kennedy in Dallas, which the group says represents how the city moved forward to reshape its national image in the wake of the tragedy.

The coalition also notes the building has had impacts beyond its role as part of Dallas' civic function. The building was used in the original "RoboCop" movies, in the 1980 television movie "The Lathe of Heaven", and it further inspired the shape and appearance of the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library building, located just across the street from Dallas City Hall.