Former Sanger ISD police officer added to Texas do‑not‑hire registry, the TEA says

The Texas Education Agency has placed a former Sanger ISD police officer on its do‑not‑hire registry, permanently barring him from employment in the state's public schools.

Israel Demello, 26, was previously charged with improper relationship between educator and student, sexual assault of a child, sexual performance by a child, and indecency with a child by sexual contact – all second‑degree felonies.

Levi Fuller, the TEA's inspector general for educator misconduct, said the placement reinforces that misconduct "will not be tolerated."

"The integrity of our schools depends on the trust placed in every adult who serves students," Fuller said in a news release. "When that trust is violated, particularly in cases involving exploitation or abuse of a student, we act decisively. This placement sends a clear and unequivocal message: misconduct will not be tolerated in any form, and those who engage in it will be removed from Texas schools permanently."

Israel Demello Sanger Police Department

District response and investigation

In January, Sanger police said they were notified of allegations that Demello had an inappropriate relationship with a student. The district placed him on administrative leave the next day, and police later filed charges.

Sanger ISD Superintendent Tommy Hunter also sent a letter to parents to "provide further clarification and reassurance" following Demello's arrest. The letter said Demello was last assigned to Chisholm Trail Elementary, but the alleged misconduct did not involve elementary students. Hunter said school police officers rotate between campuses by design and that Demello was never reassigned because of misconduct allegations.

Hunter also addressed a rumor circulating on social media, saying claims that the district had received previous complaints about Demello were false. He encouraged anyone with information to contact the Sanger police.

The district said it was cooperating with police and had filed a report with TEA, as required under state law.

State oversight and reporting rules

In Tuesday's news release, Education Commissioner Mike Morath said individuals who abuse their authority "have no place in Texas schools."

"Students deserve safe environments where they can learn without fear of exploitation," Morath said. "Any individual who abuses their position of authority to harm a student has no place in Texas schools. We will use every tool available to ensure that those who commit such acts are held accountable and prevented from re-entering any school system."

Do-not-hire registry requirements

According to the TEA, the do‑not‑hire registry prevents individuals with substantiated misconduct from working in any Texas public school, and districts must check the registry before hiring.

Texas law requires professionals to report suspected child abuse to DFPS or law enforcement within 24 hours, following changes under Senate Bill 571. TEA works with DFPS, law enforcement, and prosecutors on child‑abuse and misconduct cases and urges the public to report suspected educator misconduct immediately.