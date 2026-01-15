Former North Texas school police officer faces child sex abuse charges

A former police officer for Sanger ISD is in the Denton County Jail, facing four felonies for an alleged relationship with a district student.

Israel Demello, 26, was charged with sexual assault of a child, sexual performance by a child, indecency with a child and improper relationship between educator and student.

According to a news release from Sanger PD, the department was notified of allegations that Demello had an inappropriate relationship with a student. The district placed him on administrative leave the next day. Further investigation by police warranted the charges, the department said.

In November, Sanger ISD sent a letter to parents that a district police officer was accused of "inappropriate conduct with a secondary student." The district said it was cooperating with police and had filed a report with the Texas Education Agency.

Sanger ISD has not yet commented since Demello's arrest was announced.