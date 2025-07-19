San Antonio shuttle bus crash that killed 4, injured 21 has North Texas ties

Fort Worth shuttle bus owner among four killed in San Antonio crash

As police continue to search for the suspects behind a deadly bus crash in San Antonio, new surveillance video has emerged.

Investigators say the suspects were driving a car that was stolen Monday morning. The video shows two men forcing their way into a Chevrolet Camaro using a screwdriver before driving off.

High-speed chase ends in tragedy

Officials say the stolen Camaro was later seen speeding down Interstate 35 on Thursday. It slammed into a trailer attached to a shuttle bus carrying passengers, causing the bus to lose control and collide with a semi-truck.

"I don't know what goes through people's minds today, in this day in age about stealing vehicles like that and wanting to fly down the highway at such high speeds. That not only puts yourself in danger but also puts lives at risks, in which it did today," said witness Ernesto Rodriguez.

Suspects flee scene on foot

Moments after the crash, four suspects were seen getting out of the Camaro and running from the scene, police said.

The shuttle had departed from Fort Worth and was headed to Eagle Pass. Four passengers were killed, and 21 others were injured, including four children.

Shuttle company owner among victims

The shuttle company, Transportes Guerra, is based in Fort Worth. CBS News Texas spoke with the family who runs the business and confirmed that the owner, Jose Hector Guerra — also known as "Tito" — was among those killed. He leaves behind a wife and children.

"I'm praying for everybody that was involved and the family members involved, it was just a sucky thing to hear," Rodriguez said.