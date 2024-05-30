Lost pets flood Garland Animal Shelter after storms hit

NORTH TEXAS -- High winds and heavy rains brought down power lines and flooded roadways.

But the storms that swept through North Texas this week also brought in a flood of lost pets at the Garland Animal Shelter.

More than 70 animals have been brought into the Garland Animal Shelter since Tuesday after severe storms swept through the area, separating many pets from their homes.

"We believe damage to the fencing has caused all these dogs to escape and we end up with them," said Art Muñoz, Garland's Animal Services director.

Most shelters are already over capacity. Now they have even more mouths to feed.

"It's been challenging," Munoz said. "We've responded to well over 160 calls, which has resulted in bringing 70-plus animals into our shelter, and we're just not prepared for that we're already full as it is," Munoz said.

They're so over capacity that the shelter ran out of space. As a result, they're housing the lost pets in cleaning kennels until they can be reunited with their families. The staff is doing everything they can to get these pets back home quickly.

"If they're microchipped, we'll try to get a hold of them that way," Munoz said. "Also we're researching the address that they came from and we're pulling up history trying to see if we've ever impounded them before."

At least 12 pets have been reunited with their owners so far.

"We can only hold so many animals (and) ... it's frustrating because we're not able to increase our staffing," Munoz said. "So it is very challenging, very emotional for our staff, also for the pets in the shelter."

It should serve as a reminder of the importance of getting your pet microchipped, so you can be easily reunited, if they ever get lost, Munoz said.

If you've lost your pet during the storms this week, they suggest you call the local shelters in your area, search the shelter websites or come into the shelter so you can reunite with your furry friend as soon as possible.

The Garland Animal Shelter is also looking for fosters. They say fosters are helpful because they allow the shelter to make more space in the shelter for pets in need.