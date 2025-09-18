Salad and Go to close 41 stores, including some in Texas and Oklahoma

Salad and Go to close 40+ locations, but will stay in DFW

Salad and Go, a drive-thru salad chain with dozens of locations in North Texas, is closing more than 40 stores across the country — including some in Texas and Oklahoma.

The company has not released a list of which locations will shut down, but 41 stores across the two states will be impacted, according to Nation's Restaurant News. The closures will include all locations in Houston, Austin and San Antonio. However, the company plans to continue operating in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Chain grew quickly after Arizona launch

Salad and Go had 146 locations nationwide at the end of last year. The Arizona-based chain, founded 12 years ago, expanded rapidly with its health-focused, drive-thru-only model.

Food safety concerns raised earlier

Earlier this year, CBS News Texas reported on concerns raised by two current managers and one former manager who claimed that undercooked chicken may have been served to customers. They provided photos and internal documents to support their claims.

Salad and Go's corporate office denied those allegations and said no customers became sick. However, the company acknowledged that the chicken being used at the time did not meet its standards and said the issue led to a vendor change.

DFW locations expected to remain open

Despite the closures elsewhere, Salad and Go appears committed to maintaining its presence in North Texas, where it has a strong customer base and numerous locations.

CBS News Texas will continue to monitor which specific stores are affected as more information becomes available.